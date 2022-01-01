Hilton Head Island seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Hilton Head Island
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Main Street Cafe & Pub
1411 Main St., Hilton Head Island
|Popular items
|CAFE BURGER
|$14.00
Certified Angus Beef hand formed patties , grilled to order, served on a brioch roll. lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request
|MAIN STREET CLUB
|$13.00
Turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise . your choice of bread
|GYRO WRAP
|$14.00
Our awesome gyro served in pita bread with feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, green onions & cucumber dill sauce
Skillets Café & Grill
1 N Forest Beach Dr,Unit J, Hilton Head Isla
|Popular items
|Stuffed French Toast
|$8.50
Made with Italian Bread, baked daily. Filled with a puree of apricots and cream cheese
|Kitchen Sink
|$11.00
Short stack of pancakes, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, potatoes or grits, with two poached eggs and a biscuit
|French Toast
|$7.50
Made with Italian bread baked daily. 3 thick slices of bread, batter dipped, grilled golden brown, sprinkled with powdered sugar and topped with honey butter
ELA'S On The Water
1 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head
|Popular items
|Honey Lime Shrimp
|$14.00
Lightly Fried & Tossed with Honey Lime Siracha Aioli
|ELA'S Crab Cakes (Entree)
|$32.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes with Shallot Butter, Siena Rice Medley and Grilled Local Vegetables
|Brasstown New York Strip
|$40.00
Grassfead Organic NY Strip Served with Seasonal Vegetables and Crispy Onion Straws
FRENCH FRIES
Truffles Cafe
71 Lighthouse Rd, Hilton Head
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$18.00
ground in house, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickles, mayonnaise and mustard, choice of cheese
|Key Lime Pie
|$10.00
made with key lime juice in our kitchen, so it is the real thing, homemade graham cracker crust, fresh whipped cream
|Mango Salmon
|$28.00
Grilled salmon with homemade mango bbq glaze and fresh pineapple chutney, basmati rice, fresh vegetable