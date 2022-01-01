Hilton Head Island seafood restaurants you'll love

Hilton Head Island restaurants
Must-try seafood restaurants in Hilton Head Island

Main Street Cafe & Pub image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Main Street Cafe & Pub

1411 Main St., Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.5 (956 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CAFE BURGER$14.00
Certified Angus Beef hand formed patties , grilled to order, served on a brioch roll. lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request
MAIN STREET CLUB$13.00
Turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise . your choice of bread
GYRO WRAP$14.00
Our awesome gyro served in pita bread with feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, green onions & cucumber dill sauce
More about Main Street Cafe & Pub
Skillets Café & Grill image

 

Skillets Café & Grill

1 N Forest Beach Dr,Unit J, Hilton Head Isla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stuffed French Toast$8.50
Made with Italian Bread, baked daily. Filled with a puree of apricots and cream cheese
Kitchen Sink$11.00
Short stack of pancakes, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, potatoes or grits, with two poached eggs and a biscuit
French Toast$7.50
Made with Italian bread baked daily. 3 thick slices of bread, batter dipped, grilled golden brown, sprinkled with powdered sugar and topped with honey butter
More about Skillets Café & Grill
ELA'S On The Water image

 

ELA'S On The Water

1 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Honey Lime Shrimp$14.00
Lightly Fried & Tossed with Honey Lime Siracha Aioli
ELA'S Crab Cakes (Entree)$32.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes with Shallot Butter, Siena Rice Medley and Grilled Local Vegetables
Brasstown New York Strip$40.00
Grassfead Organic NY Strip Served with Seasonal Vegetables and Crispy Onion Straws
More about ELA'S On The Water
Truffles Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Truffles Cafe

71 Lighthouse Rd, Hilton Head

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Burger$18.00
ground in house, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickles, mayonnaise and mustard, choice of cheese
Key Lime Pie$10.00
made with key lime juice in our kitchen, so it is the real thing, homemade graham cracker crust, fresh whipped cream
Mango Salmon$28.00
Grilled salmon with homemade mango bbq glaze and fresh pineapple chutney, basmati rice, fresh vegetable
More about Truffles Cafe
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Fish Restaurant

8 Archer Road, Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.5 (4991 reviews)
Takeout
More about Red Fish Restaurant

