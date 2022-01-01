Buffalo chicken wraps in Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
GRILL
Coconutz Sportz Bar
40 Folly Field Rd, Hilton Head Island
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$14.99
Grilled or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, crisp lettuce, bacon, tomato, and blue cheese crumbles
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Street Meet The American Tavern
95 Mathews Dr D11, Hilton Head Island
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.75
Lightly fried chicken tossed in hot sauce with lettuce, tomatos, diced cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and ranch. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.