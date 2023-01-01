Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island restaurants
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Item pic

 

New York City Pizza Festival Center

43 Pembroke Drive, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Wings$15.95
Plain, mild, hot,
garlic parmesan, calypso or
Jack Daniels BBQ sauce
Kids Buffalo Wings (5)$6.95
More about New York City Pizza Festival Center
Item pic

 

New York City Pizza - Hilton Head Island

81 Pope Ave, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$15.95
Plain, mild, hot,
garlic parmesan, calypso or
Jack Daniels BBQ sauce
More about New York City Pizza - Hilton Head Island
Consumer pic

 

Main Street Cafe & Pub

1411 Main St, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO WINGS$15.00
Ten traditional buffalo wings served plain, mild, medium, or hot. Served with celery sticks and blue cheese dressing.
10 BUFFALO WINGS$12.00
Ten traditional buffalo wings tossed in your choice of our signature sauces, served with celery sticks and blue cheese dressing.
More about Main Street Cafe & Pub

