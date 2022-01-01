Cake in Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve cake
More about Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe
Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe
69 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island
|Cheese Cake Chimi
|$6.00
More about Street Meet The American Tavern
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Street Meet The American Tavern
95 Mathews Dr D11, Hilton Head Island
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Homemade local carrot cake (Bonnie Cakes!). Delish!
More about Skillets Café & Grill
Skillets Café & Grill
1 N Forest Beach Dr,Unit J, Hilton Head Isla
|Ultimate Choclate Cake
|$8.50
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.00
Our Crab cake, on brioche bun with remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, and red onion
|GF German Chocolate Cake
|$8.50
More about Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs
Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs
1034 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island
|Indulgent Carrot Cake
|$6.00
|Irresistible Baby Cake Cheesecake
More about ELA'S On The Water
ELA'S On The Water
1 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head
|ELA'S Crab Cakes (Entree)
|$32.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes with Shallot Butter, Siena Rice Medley and Grilled Local Vegetables
More about Truffles Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Truffles Cafe
71 Lighthouse Rd, Hilton Head
|Two Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
|$40.00
Jumbo lump crab meat, wasabi drizzle, buttermilk mashed potatoes, fresh vegetable
|One Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$29.00
Jumbo lump crab meat, wasabi drizzle, buttermilk mashed potatoes, fresh vegetable
More about A Lowcountry Backyard
A Lowcountry Backyard
32 Palmetto Bay Rd, Hilton Head Island
|ISLAND CRAB CAKES
|$31.95
CRAB CAKES, LEMON DILL SAUCE
More about The Smokehouse
The Smokehouse
34 Palmetto Bay Rd, Hilton Head island
|Swiss Chalet Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
|Gourmet Carrot Cake
|$6.00
More about Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte)
Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte)
8 New Orleans Rd, Hilton Head Island
|Caramel Cake
|$9.50
Traditional yellow layer cake with Caramel Icing like your Grandma made!
|Whole Caramel Cake
|$50.00
|Fish Cake Entree
|$16.00
Two Fried Galettes of Fish with Housemade Remoulade Sauce. Served with House Salad (Sweet Tomato Vinagrette), Scalloped Potatoes and Vegetable Medley
More about Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island
Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island
1-B New Orleans Rd, Hilton Head Island
|Doughboys Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
More about The G-Free Spot
The G-Free Spot
1511 Main Street, Hilton Head Island
|Carrot Cake Cupcake (GF)
GF Carrot Cake Cupcake - Loaded with carrots. walnuts, coconut and cinnamon yumminess. Topped with our House Creamcheese Frosting - it's a BEST SELLER for a VERY good reason!
|Coffee Cake - Cinnamon Streusel (GF)
|$6.50
Classic Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake; soft, moist cake bottom with luscious Cinnamon Streusel Crumbs make for a perfect bite every time! (GF)
|Sweet Bread - Marble Pound Cake (GF)
|$5.25
Scrumptious Sweet Bread Available in Daily and Seasonal Flavors. Buy it by the slice or by the loaf.