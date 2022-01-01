Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island restaurants
Toast

Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve cake

BG pic

 

Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe

69 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Cake Chimi$6.00
More about Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe
Item pic

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street Meet The American Tavern

95 Mathews Dr D11, Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.5 (1532 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$6.00
Homemade local carrot cake (Bonnie Cakes!). Delish!
More about Street Meet The American Tavern
Item pic

 

Skillets Café & Grill

1 N Forest Beach Dr,Unit J, Hilton Head Isla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ultimate Choclate Cake$8.50
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
Our Crab cake, on brioche bun with remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, and red onion
GF German Chocolate Cake$8.50
More about Skillets Café & Grill
Item pic

 

Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs

1034 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Indulgent Carrot Cake$6.00
Irresistible Baby Cake Cheesecake
More about Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs
ELA'S On The Water image

 

ELA'S On The Water

1 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head

No reviews yet
Takeout
ELA'S Crab Cakes (Entree)$32.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes with Shallot Butter, Siena Rice Medley and Grilled Local Vegetables
More about ELA'S On The Water
Truffles Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Truffles Cafe

71 Lighthouse Rd, Hilton Head

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Two Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$40.00
Jumbo lump crab meat, wasabi drizzle, buttermilk mashed potatoes, fresh vegetable
One Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$29.00
Jumbo lump crab meat, wasabi drizzle, buttermilk mashed potatoes, fresh vegetable
More about Truffles Cafe
Banner pic

 

A Lowcountry Backyard

32 Palmetto Bay Rd, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
ISLAND CRAB CAKES$31.95
CRAB CAKES, LEMON DILL SAUCE
More about A Lowcountry Backyard
The Smokehouse image

 

The Smokehouse

34 Palmetto Bay Rd, Hilton Head island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Swiss Chalet Chocolate Cake$7.00
Gourmet Carrot Cake$6.00
More about The Smokehouse
Caramel Cake image

 

Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte)

8 New Orleans Rd, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caramel Cake$9.50
Traditional yellow layer cake with Caramel Icing like your Grandma made!
Whole Caramel Cake$50.00
Fish Cake Entree$16.00
Two Fried Galettes of Fish with Housemade Remoulade Sauce. Served with House Salad (Sweet Tomato Vinagrette), Scalloped Potatoes and Vegetable Medley
More about Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte)
Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island image

 

Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island

1-B New Orleans Rd, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Doughboys Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island
Item pic

 

The G-Free Spot

1511 Main Street, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake Cupcake (GF)
GF Carrot Cake Cupcake - Loaded with carrots. walnuts, coconut and cinnamon yumminess. Topped with our House Creamcheese Frosting - it's a BEST SELLER for a VERY good reason!
Coffee Cake - Cinnamon Streusel (GF)$6.50
Classic Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake; soft, moist cake bottom with luscious Cinnamon Streusel Crumbs make for a perfect bite every time! (GF)
Sweet Bread - Marble Pound Cake (GF)$5.25
Scrumptious Sweet Bread Available in Daily and Seasonal Flavors. Buy it by the slice or by the loaf.
More about The G-Free Spot

