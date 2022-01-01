Carrot cake in Hilton Head Island

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street Meet The American Tavern

95 Mathews Dr D11, Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.5 (1532 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$6.00
Homemade local carrot cake (Bonnie Cakes!). Delish!
More about Street Meet The American Tavern
Item pic

 

Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs

1034 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Indulgent Carrot Cake$6.00
More about Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs
The Smokehouse image

 

The Smokehouse

34 Palmetto Bay Rd, Hilton Head island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gourmet Carrot Cake$6.00
More about The Smokehouse
Item pic

 

The G-Free Spot

1511 Main Street, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake Cupcake (GF)
GF Carrot Cake Cupcake - Loaded with carrots. walnuts, coconut and cinnamon yumminess. Topped with our House Creamcheese Frosting - it's a BEST SELLER for a VERY good reason!
More about The G-Free Spot

