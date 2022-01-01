Carrot cake in Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve carrot cake
More about Street Meet The American Tavern
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Street Meet The American Tavern
95 Mathews Dr D11, Hilton Head Island
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Homemade local carrot cake (Bonnie Cakes!). Delish!
More about Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs
Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs
1034 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island
|Indulgent Carrot Cake
|$6.00
More about The Smokehouse
The Smokehouse
34 Palmetto Bay Rd, Hilton Head island
|Gourmet Carrot Cake
|$6.00