Chai lattes in Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island restaurants
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve chai lattes

Java Burrito Company - 1000 William Hilton Pkwy Suite J6

1000 William Hilton Pkwy Suite J6, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ICED Chai Latte$0.00
Slow steeped Dona chai, served with the milk of your choice & filtered ice :)
More about Java Burrito Company - 1000 William Hilton Pkwy Suite J6
The G-Free Spot

1511 Main Street, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Chai Tea Latte$4.25
Tea infused with the flavors of cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and other fall spices combined with milk over ice. The perfect fall flavors all year long.
Want a Dirty Chai? Add Espresso!
Chai Tea Latte$3.50
Tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other fall spices. Served with steamed milk and finished with a smooth froth.
Want a Dirty Chai? Add a shot of Espresso.
More about The G-Free Spot

