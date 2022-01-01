Chai lattes in Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve chai lattes
Java Burrito Company - 1000 William Hilton Pkwy Suite J6
1000 William Hilton Pkwy Suite J6, Hilton Head Island
|ICED Chai Latte
|$0.00
Slow steeped Dona chai, served with the milk of your choice & filtered ice :)
The G-Free Spot
1511 Main Street, Hilton Head Island
|Iced Chai Tea Latte
|$4.25
Tea infused with the flavors of cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and other fall spices combined with milk over ice. The perfect fall flavors all year long.
Want a Dirty Chai? Add Espresso!
|Chai Tea Latte
|$3.50
Tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other fall spices. Served with steamed milk and finished with a smooth froth.
Want a Dirty Chai? Add a shot of Espresso.