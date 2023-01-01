Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai tea in Hilton Head Island

Go
Hilton Head Island restaurants
Toast

Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve chai tea

Consumer pic

 

Java Burrito Company - 1000 William Hilton Pkwy Suite J6

1000 William Hilton Pkwy Suite J6, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chai Tea Latte$0.00
Slow steeped dona chai, served with the milk of your choice :)
More about Java Burrito Company - 1000 William Hilton Pkwy Suite J6
Item pic

 

The G-Free Spot

1511 Main Street, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte$3.50
Tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other fall spices. Served with steamed milk and finished with a smooth froth.
Want a Dirty Chai? Add a shot of Espresso.
Iced Chai Tea Latte$4.25
Tea infused with the flavors of cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and other fall spices combined with milk over ice. The perfect fall flavors all year long.
Want a Dirty Chai? Add Espresso!
More about The G-Free Spot

Map

