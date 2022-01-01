Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Hilton Head Island

Go
Hilton Head Island restaurants
Toast

Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Coconutz Sportz Bar image

GRILL

Coconutz Sportz Bar

40 Folly Field Rd, Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.1 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CAROLINA CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, sautéed peppers, onions, cheddar jack cheese, Carolina BBQ sauce
CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
Grilled or fried chicken breast served on a brioche bun topped any way you'd like
More about Coconutz Sportz Bar
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Main Street Cafe & Pub

1411 Main St., Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.5 (956 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
Fried Chicken Breast, on abrioche roll with bacon,pepperjack cheese, & avocado ranch sauce
More about Main Street Cafe & Pub
Truffles Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Truffles Cafe

71 Lighthouse Rd, Hilton Head

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mango Chicken Sandwich$17.00
More about Truffles Cafe
The Smokehouse image

 

The Smokehouse

34 Palmetto Bay Rd, Hilton Head island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Breast Sandwich$13.00
More about The Smokehouse
Item pic

 

The G-Free Spot

1511 Main Street, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Blackened Chicken Breast grilled to perfection, with Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, White American Cheese and Chipotle Aioli.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with choice of cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo.
More about The G-Free Spot

Browse other tasty dishes in Hilton Head Island

Caesar Salad

Turkey Clubs

Pecan Pies

Pudding

Garlic Bread

Shrimp Tacos

Crab Cakes

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Hilton Head Island to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Bluffton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Tybee Island

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ridgeland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston