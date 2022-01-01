Chicken sandwiches in Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
GRILL
Coconutz Sportz Bar
40 Folly Field Rd, Hilton Head Island
|CAROLINA CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, sautéed peppers, onions, cheddar jack cheese, Carolina BBQ sauce
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.99
Grilled or fried chicken breast served on a brioche bun topped any way you'd like
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Main Street Cafe & Pub
1411 Main St., Hilton Head Island
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
Fried Chicken Breast, on abrioche roll with bacon,pepperjack cheese, & avocado ranch sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Truffles Cafe
71 Lighthouse Rd, Hilton Head
|Mango Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
The Smokehouse
34 Palmetto Bay Rd, Hilton Head island
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$13.00
The G-Free Spot
1511 Main Street, Hilton Head Island
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Blackened Chicken Breast grilled to perfection, with Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, White American Cheese and Chipotle Aioli.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with choice of cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo.