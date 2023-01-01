Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island restaurants
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve chile relleno

Tio's Latin American Kitchen - Shelter Cove

40 Shelter Cove Ln. #181, Hilton Head Isla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honduran Tamale & Chile Relleno$14.00
A Honduran chicken tamal with a chile relleno of your choice with shredded chicken, ground beef, cuban roasted pork, shredded beef or cheese
Chile Relleno & Enchilada$13.00
Your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, cuban roasted pork, shredded beef or cheese
More about Tio's Latin American Kitchen - Shelter Cove
Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe

69 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chile Relleno$18.00
More about Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe

