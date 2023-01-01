Chimichangas in Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve chimichangas
Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe
69 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island
|Ultimate Chimichanga
|$28.00
Deep fried chimichanga loaded with grilled steak, grilled chicken, rice, black beans, guacamole, and salsa. served on a bed of peppers and onions. Topped with our famous queso blanco.
Tio's Latin American Kitchen - Shelter Cove
40 Shelter Cove Ln. #181, Hilton Head Isla
|Chimichanga
|$19.00
Large flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of:Shredded chicken, ground beef, cuban style roasted pork or seasoned Shredded beef, fried golden brown and topped with queso, lettuce, Sour cream and pico de gallo