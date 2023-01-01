Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island restaurants
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve chimichangas

Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe

69 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ultimate Chimichanga$28.00
Deep fried chimichanga loaded with grilled steak, grilled chicken, rice, black beans, guacamole, and salsa. served on a bed of peppers and onions. Topped with our famous queso blanco.
More about Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe
Tio's Latin American Kitchen - Shelter Cove

40 Shelter Cove Ln. #181, Hilton Head Isla

TakeoutDelivery
Chimichanga$19.00
Large flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of:Shredded chicken, ground beef, cuban style roasted pork or seasoned Shredded beef, fried golden brown and topped with queso, lettuce, Sour cream and pico de gallo
More about Tio's Latin American Kitchen - Shelter Cove

