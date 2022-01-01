Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island restaurants
Toast

Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve chopped salad

Truffles Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Truffles Cafe

71 Lighthouse Rd, Hilton Head

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$14.00
romaine, crispy bacon, jack and cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, chopped egg, avocado (seasonal), red onion, honey mustard dressing
More about Truffles Cafe
Chow Daddy's image

 

Chow Daddy's

14 B Executive Park Rd, Hilton Head

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad$13.00
Chopped romaine, tomato, avocado,
toasted almonds, jack & cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, creamy chipotle dressing
More about Chow Daddy's
SM Chopped Salad image

 

Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island

1-B New Orleans Rd, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
SM Chopped Salad$7.50
A Small is the Size of a Side Salad
A Large is the Size of a Dinner Portion
LG Chopped Salad$11.00
A Small is the Size of a Side Salad
A Large is the Size of a Dinner Portion
More about Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island
Truffles Pop Up image

 

Truffles Pop Up

14 A Executive Park, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Chopped Salad *$11.95
romaine, crispy bacon, jack and cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, chopped egg, avocado (seasonal), red onion, honey mustard dressing
More about Truffles Pop Up

