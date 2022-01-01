Chopped salad in Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve chopped salad
Truffles Cafe
71 Lighthouse Rd, Hilton Head
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
romaine, crispy bacon, jack and cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, chopped egg, avocado (seasonal), red onion, honey mustard dressing
Chow Daddy's
14 B Executive Park Rd, Hilton Head
|Chopped Salad
|$13.00
Chopped romaine, tomato, avocado,
toasted almonds, jack & cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, creamy chipotle dressing
Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island
1-B New Orleans Rd, Hilton Head Island
|SM Chopped Salad
|$7.50
A Small is the Size of a Side Salad
A Large is the Size of a Dinner Portion
|LG Chopped Salad
|$11.00
