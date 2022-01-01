Cinnamon rolls in Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
More about Skillets Café & Grill
Skillets Café & Grill
1 N Forest Beach Dr,Unit J, Hilton Head Isla
|Cinnamon Rolls
|$3.00
More about The G-Free Spot
The G-Free Spot
1511 Main Street, Hilton Head Island
|GF Jumbo Cinnamon Roll
|$8.50
**Avail. Fri. & Sat.
Jumbo 12-14 oz. GF Cinnamon Roll.
Ooey, Gooey, Cinnamon Deliciousness all wrapped into a Jumbo Roll - definitely a GAME CHANGER!
**CALL today to reserve yours**
**ONLY available Fri. & Sat**
Ask us about "Take and Bake" Options too!