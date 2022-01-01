Cinnamon rolls in Hilton Head Island

**Avail. Fri. & Sat.

Jumbo 12-14 oz. GF Cinnamon Roll.

Ooey, Gooey, Cinnamon Deliciousness all wrapped into a Jumbo Roll - definitely a GAME CHANGER!

**CALL today to reserve yours**

**ONLY available Fri. & Sat**

Ask us about "Take and Bake" Options too!

