Crab cakes in Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island restaurants
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve crab cakes

Skillets Café & Grill

1 N Forest Beach Dr,Unit J, Hilton Head Isla

Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
Our Crab cake, on brioche bun with remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, and red onion
APPT Crab Cake$12.00
Pan Seared and served with lemon caper sauce
Crab Cakes$25.00
2 crab cakes pan seared and baked, topped with a lemon caper sauce, rice and asparagus
ELA'S On The Water

1 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head

ELA'S Crab Cakes (Entree)$32.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes with Shallot Butter, Siena Rice Medley and Grilled Local Vegetables
Truffles Cafe

71 Lighthouse Rd, Hilton Head

Two Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$40.00
Jumbo lump crab meat, wasabi drizzle, buttermilk mashed potatoes, fresh vegetable
One Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$29.00
Jumbo lump crab meat, wasabi drizzle, buttermilk mashed potatoes, fresh vegetable
A Lowcountry Backyard

32 Palmetto Bay Rd, Hilton Head Island

ISLAND CRAB CAKES$31.95
CRAB CAKES, LEMON DILL SAUCE
