Crab cakes in Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve crab cakes
Skillets Café & Grill
1 N Forest Beach Dr,Unit J, Hilton Head Isla
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.00
Our Crab cake, on brioche bun with remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, and red onion
|APPT Crab Cake
|$12.00
Pan Seared and served with lemon caper sauce
|Crab Cakes
|$25.00
2 crab cakes pan seared and baked, topped with a lemon caper sauce, rice and asparagus
ELA'S On The Water
1 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head
|ELA'S Crab Cakes (Entree)
|$32.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes with Shallot Butter, Siena Rice Medley and Grilled Local Vegetables
Truffles Cafe
71 Lighthouse Rd, Hilton Head
|Two Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
|$40.00
Jumbo lump crab meat, wasabi drizzle, buttermilk mashed potatoes, fresh vegetable
|One Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$29.00
Jumbo lump crab meat, wasabi drizzle, buttermilk mashed potatoes, fresh vegetable