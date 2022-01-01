Crepes in Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve crepes
Skillets Café & Grill
1 N Forest Beach Dr,Unit J, Hilton Head Isla
|Seafood Crepe
|$16.50
Scallops, shrimp, and crab meat scrambled with eggs, rolled in a crepe and topped with lobster sauce; served with potatoes or grits
|Vegetable Crepe
|$10.50
Spinach, tomato, onion, mushroom, peppers, cheddar cheese and scrambled eggs rolled in a crepe; served with potatoes or grits
Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte)
8 New Orleans Rd, Hilton Head Island
|Crepes
|$12.00
Two Crepes Stuffed with Chicken, Mushrooms, Spinach, Béchamel, Topped with Swiss Cheese.
|Chicken Crepes
|$35.00
Two crepes stuffed with chicken, mushrooms, spinach, béchamel, & topped with swiss cheese. Served with a house salad