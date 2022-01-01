Curry in Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve curry
More about Truffles Cafe
Truffles Cafe
71 Lighthouse Rd, Hilton Head
|Curry Chicken Salad
|$18.00
chopped chicken breast, curry dressing, golden raisins, grilled pineapple, mango chutney, basmati rice, mixed greens (cabbage, kale, mint, cilantro,
parsley)
More about Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte)
Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte)
8 New Orleans Rd, Hilton Head Island
|Curried Shrimp Salad
|$14.00
Handpeeled Local Shrimp Tossed in a Sour Cream Curry Dressing Served with Avocado & Mango Chutney
|Curried Shrimp Salad
|$13.00
Handpeeled Local Shrimp Tossed in a Sour Cream Curry Dressing with Avocado & Mango Chutney Served on a Potato Roll with Fresh Fruit & Fries. Gluten Free
|Curried Shrimp Sandwich
|$14.00
Handpeeled Local Shrimp Tossed in a Sour Cream Curry Dressing with Avocado & Mango Chutney Served on a Potato Roll with Fresh Fruit & Fries