Curry in Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island restaurants
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve curry

Truffles Cafe

71 Lighthouse Rd, Hilton Head

Curry Chicken Salad$18.00
chopped chicken breast, curry dressing, golden raisins, grilled pineapple, mango chutney, basmati rice, mixed greens (cabbage, kale, mint, cilantro,
parsley)
Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte)

8 New Orleans Rd, Hilton Head Island

Curried Shrimp Salad$14.00
Handpeeled Local Shrimp Tossed in a Sour Cream Curry Dressing Served with Avocado & Mango Chutney
Curried Shrimp Salad$13.00
Handpeeled Local Shrimp Tossed in a Sour Cream Curry Dressing with Avocado & Mango Chutney Served on a Potato Roll with Fresh Fruit & Fries. Gluten Free
Curried Shrimp Sandwich$14.00
Handpeeled Local Shrimp Tossed in a Sour Cream Curry Dressing with Avocado & Mango Chutney Served on a Potato Roll with Fresh Fruit & Fries
