Eggplant parm in Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island restaurants
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Item pic

 

New York City Pizza - Hilton Head Island

81 Pope Ave, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub$13.95
Slices of fried and breaded eggplant
with our tomato sauce and mozzarella
cheese, baked in the oven
Eggplant Parmigiana Pasta$15.95
Covered in our tomato sauce and
mozzarella cheese, served with penne pasta
More about New York City Pizza - Hilton Head Island
Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs image

 

Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs

1034 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eggplant Parm$0.00
Lightly breaded eggplant smothered in our marinara with melted provolone and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of side.
Eggplant Parm$14.00
Lightly breaded and tender, served over spaghetti topped with fresh homemade mozzarella and marinara.
Served with garlic bread.
More about Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs

