Eggplant parm in Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve eggplant parm
New York City Pizza - Hilton Head Island
81 Pope Ave, Hilton Head Island
|Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
|$13.95
Slices of fried and breaded eggplant
with our tomato sauce and mozzarella
cheese, baked in the oven
|Eggplant Parmigiana Pasta
|$15.95
Covered in our tomato sauce and
mozzarella cheese, served with penne pasta
Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs
1034 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island
|Eggplant Parm
|$0.00
Lightly breaded eggplant smothered in our marinara with melted provolone and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of side.
|Eggplant Parm
|$14.00
Lightly breaded and tender, served over spaghetti topped with fresh homemade mozzarella and marinara.
Served with garlic bread.