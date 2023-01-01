Enchiladas in Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve enchiladas
Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe
69 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island
|Enchilada
|$6.00
Served a la carte with your choice of protein and mixed cheese rolled in corn tortillas and topped with ranchero sauce mixed cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo.
|Kid's Enchilada
|$8.00
Beef or chicken enchilada topped with ranchero sauce, melted cheese and served with refried beans and rice.
Tio's Latin American Kitchen - Shelter Cove
40 Shelter Cove Ln. #181, Hilton Head Isla
|Enchiladas
|$19.00
Three enchiladas filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, cuban style roasted pork, or cheese served with red or green tomatillo cream sauce supreme: topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream +2