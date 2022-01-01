Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Hilton Head Island

Go
Hilton Head Island restaurants
Toast

Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve fajitas

BG pic

 

Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe

69 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajita$20.00
Shrimp Fajita Taco$7.50
Grilled shrimp, chipotle aioli, peppers and onions, pico de gallo
Chicken Fajita Taco$7.00
Grilled pinapple chicken, Guacamole, Colby Jack Cheese, Peppers and onions, Pico de gallo
More about Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Main Street Cafe & Pub

1411 Main St., Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.5 (956 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP FAJITA BOWL$17.00
Sauteed shrimp, peppers, and onions over rice, black beans, and lettuce topped with shredded cheddar served with corn tortilla chips
FAJITA COMBO$18.00
Our amazing fajitas made for you to enjoy at home.
More about Main Street Cafe & Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Hilton Head Island

Shrimp Fajitas

Crepes

Chili

Pecan Pies

Fish Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Chocolate Cake

Taco Salad

Map

More near Hilton Head Island to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Bluffton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Tybee Island

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ridgeland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston