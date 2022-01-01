Fajitas in Hilton Head Island
Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe
69 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island
|Fajita
|$20.00
|Shrimp Fajita Taco
|$7.50
Grilled shrimp, chipotle aioli, peppers and onions, pico de gallo
|Chicken Fajita Taco
|$7.00
Grilled pinapple chicken, Guacamole, Colby Jack Cheese, Peppers and onions, Pico de gallo
Main Street Cafe & Pub
1411 Main St., Hilton Head Island
|SHRIMP FAJITA BOWL
|$17.00
Sauteed shrimp, peppers, and onions over rice, black beans, and lettuce topped with shredded cheddar served with corn tortilla chips
|FAJITA COMBO
|$18.00
Our amazing fajitas made for you to enjoy at home.