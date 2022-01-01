Fish and chips in Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve fish and chips
GRILL
Coconutz Sportz Bar
40 Folly Field Rd, Hilton Head Island
|FISH -N- CHIPS BASKET
|$14.99
Beer battered flaky cod golden fried with tartar sauce
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Street Meet The American Tavern
95 Mathews Dr D11, Hilton Head Island
|Fish 'N Chips
|$22.00
Fresh beer-battered Haddock fried golden brown served with crispy cut french fries, coleslaw and a side of tartar sauce.
Skillets Café & Grill
1 N Forest Beach Dr,Unit J, Hilton Head Isla
|Fish and Chips
|$14.00
Beer battered Cod filets deep fried to a golden brown; served with french fries and coleslaw
|Fish and Chips
|$19.00
8 oz cod dipped in beer batter and fried to a golden brown. Served with coleslaw, fries, and 2 hush puppies
|KIDS Fish N Chips
|$7.00