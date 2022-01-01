Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island restaurants
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve fish and chips

Coconutz Sportz Bar image

GRILL

Coconutz Sportz Bar

40 Folly Field Rd, Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.1 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FISH -N- CHIPS BASKET$14.99
Beer battered flaky cod golden fried with tartar sauce
More about Coconutz Sportz Bar
a687f98d-de30-4b56-9cd9-43bfeaf6f132 image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street Meet The American Tavern

95 Mathews Dr D11, Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.5 (1532 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish 'N Chips$22.00
Fresh beer-battered Haddock fried golden brown served with crispy cut french fries, coleslaw and a side of tartar sauce.
More about Street Meet The American Tavern
Item pic

 

Skillets Café & Grill

1 N Forest Beach Dr,Unit J, Hilton Head Isla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish and Chips$14.00
Beer battered Cod filets deep fried to a golden brown; served with french fries and coleslaw
Fish and Chips$19.00
8 oz cod dipped in beer batter and fried to a golden brown. Served with coleslaw, fries, and 2 hush puppies
KIDS Fish N Chips$7.00
More about Skillets Café & Grill

