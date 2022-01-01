Fish sandwiches in Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
GRILL
Coconutz Sportz Bar
40 Folly Field Rd, Hilton Head Island
|FISH SANDWICH
|$12.99
Beer battered fish fried golden on a brioche bun with your choice of toppings
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Main Street Cafe & Pub
1411 Main St., Hilton Head Island
|FRIED FISH SANDWICH
|$13.00
Hand breaded fillet ,fried to golden brown & served on a toasted hoagie . tartar sauce on the side
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Street Meet The American Tavern
95 Mathews Dr D11, Hilton Head Island
|Fish Sandwich
|$15.75
Fried Haddock sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion and a side of tartar. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.