Fish sandwiches in Hilton Head Island

Coconutz Sportz Bar image

GRILL

Coconutz Sportz Bar

40 Folly Field Rd, Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.1 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FISH SANDWICH$12.99
Beer battered fish fried golden on a brioche bun with your choice of toppings
More about Coconutz Sportz Bar
b7421195-3643-4b8d-a53f-c1f955396438 image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Main Street Cafe & Pub

1411 Main St., Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.5 (956 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FRIED FISH SANDWICH$13.00
Hand breaded fillet ,fried to golden brown & served on a toasted hoagie . tartar sauce on the side
More about Main Street Cafe & Pub
Item pic

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street Meet The American Tavern

95 Mathews Dr D11, Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.5 (1532 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Sandwich$15.75
Fried Haddock sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion and a side of tartar. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
More about Street Meet The American Tavern

