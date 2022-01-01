Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Hilton Head Island

Go
Hilton Head Island restaurants
Toast

Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve fish tacos

Skillets Café & Grill image

 

Skillets Café & Grill

1 N Forest Beach Dr,Unit J, Hilton Head Isla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mahi Fish Tacos$17.00
3 corn tortillas filled with grilled mahi, yogurt, jalapeno and cilantro sauce with pico de gallo and served with rice
More about Skillets Café & Grill
Chow Daddy's image

 

Chow Daddy's

14 B Executive Park Rd, Hilton Head

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Fish Taco$7.50
homemade soft corn tortilla, grilled mahi, green slaw, garlic aioli, avocado, peppadew sauce,
Fried Fish Taco$8.00
homemade soft corn tortilla, crispy mahi, creamy chipotle, shredded lettuce, avocado, fresh cilantro
More about Chow Daddy's

Browse other tasty dishes in Hilton Head Island

Cookies

Nachos

Stew

Chicken Salad

Turkey Clubs

Calamari

Shrimp Fajitas

Chef Salad

Map

More near Hilton Head Island to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Bluffton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Tybee Island

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ridgeland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston