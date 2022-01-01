Fish tacos in Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve fish tacos
Skillets Café & Grill
1 N Forest Beach Dr,Unit J, Hilton Head Isla
|Mahi Fish Tacos
|$17.00
3 corn tortillas filled with grilled mahi, yogurt, jalapeno and cilantro sauce with pico de gallo and served with rice
Chow Daddy's
14 B Executive Park Rd, Hilton Head
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$7.50
homemade soft corn tortilla, grilled mahi, green slaw, garlic aioli, avocado, peppadew sauce,
|Fried Fish Taco
|$8.00
homemade soft corn tortilla, crispy mahi, creamy chipotle, shredded lettuce, avocado, fresh cilantro