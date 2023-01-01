Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island restaurants
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve french toast

Skillets Café & Grill - 1 N Forest Beach Dr. Unit J

1 N Forest Beach Dr,Unit J, Hilton Head Isla

Takeout
French Toast$7.50
Made with Italian bread baked daily. 3 thick slices of bread, batter dipped, grilled golden brown, sprinkled with powdered sugar and topped with honey butter
Stuffed French Toast 1/2 Order$7.50
Made with Italian Bread, baked daily. Filled with a puree of apricots and cream cheese
Stuffed French Toast$8.50
Made with Italian Bread, baked daily. Filled with a puree of apricots and cream cheese
Java Burrito Company - 1000 William Hilton Pkwy Suite J6

1000 William Hilton Pkwy Suite J6, Hilton Head Island

TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$9.75
