Fried pickles in Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island restaurants
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve fried pickles

GRILL

Coconutz Sportz Bar

40 Folly Field Rd, Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.1 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRIED PICKLES$8.99
More about Coconutz Sportz Bar
Tio's Latin American Kitchen - Shelter Cove

40 Shelter Cove Ln. #181, Hilton Head Isla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dill Pickle Fries$8.00
Served with Chipotle Ranch
More about Tio's Latin American Kitchen - Shelter Cove

