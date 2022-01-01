Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island restaurants
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve greek salad

Coconutz Sportz Bar image

GRILL

Coconutz Sportz Bar

40 Folly Field Rd, Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.1 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GREEK SALAD$9.99
Romaine, baby spinach, black olives, cucumber, tomato, red onion, feta cheese
More about Coconutz Sportz Bar
It's Greek To Me image

FRENCH FRIES

It's Greek To Me

11 Lagoon Rd, Hilton Head Isla

Avg 4.5 (2091 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad
More about It's Greek To Me
GREEK SALAD BASE image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Main Street Cafe & Pub

1411 Main St., Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.5 (956 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GREEK SALAD BASE$13.00
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers & onions served over mixed field greens with grilled Pita
Add Gyro Meat or Chicken
More about Main Street Cafe & Pub
Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs image

 

Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs

1034 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Whole Greek Salad$9.00
More about Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs
Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island image

 

Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island

1-B New Orleans Rd, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small GREEK Salad$8.50
Spring Mix, Cucumber, Banana Pepper, Red Onion, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives and Choice of 1 Dressing. Add on Additional Dressings or a Meat for an Upcharge.
Large GREEK Salad$13.00
Spring Mix, Cucumber, Banana Pepper, Red Onion, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives and Choice of 1 Dressing. Add on Additional Dressings or a Meat for an Upcharge
More about Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island

