Greek salad in Hilton Head Island

GRILL
Coconutz Sportz Bar
40 Folly Field Rd, Hilton Head Island
|GREEK SALAD
|$9.99
Romaine, baby spinach, black olives, cucumber, tomato, red onion, feta cheese
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Main Street Cafe & Pub
1411 Main St., Hilton Head Island
|GREEK SALAD BASE
|$13.00
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers & onions served over mixed field greens with grilled Pita
Add Gyro Meat or Chicken
Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs
1034 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island
|Whole Greek Salad
|$9.00
Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island
1-B New Orleans Rd, Hilton Head Island
|Small GREEK Salad
|$8.50
Spring Mix, Cucumber, Banana Pepper, Red Onion, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives and Choice of 1 Dressing. Add on Additional Dressings or a Meat for an Upcharge.
|Large GREEK Salad
|$13.00
Spring Mix, Cucumber, Banana Pepper, Red Onion, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives and Choice of 1 Dressing. Add on Additional Dressings or a Meat for an Upcharge