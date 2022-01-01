Nachos in Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve nachos
Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe
69 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island
|Nacho
|$12.00
GRILL
Coconutz Sportz Bar
40 Folly Field Rd, Hilton Head Island
|ULTIMATE NACHOS
|$11.99
Topped with Chili, Cheese, Sour Cream, Jalapenos, Guacamole & Salsa
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Main Street Cafe & Pub
1411 Main St., Hilton Head Island
|CHILI NACHOS
|$11.00
Flour tortilla chips loaded with our home made chili, queso blanco & cheddar cheese
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Street Meet The American Tavern
95 Mathews Dr D11, Hilton Head Island
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$10.99
Cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, pulled pork, and Carolina BBQ sauce on top of deep fried tortilla chips. Add sour cream($) or guacamole ($).
The Smokehouse
34 Palmetto Bay Rd, Hilton Head island
|Smokehouse Nachos
|$12.00
Chow Daddy's
14 B Executive Park Rd, Hilton Head
|Pork Nachos
|$15.00
poblano queso, fresh corn, pulled
pork butt, homemade bbq sauce, creamy chipotle, house pickled peppers
|Chicken Nachos
|$15.00
poblano queso, fresh corn, pulled smoked chicken, homemade bbq sauce, creamy chipotle, house pickled peppers