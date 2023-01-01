Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island restaurants
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve penne

New York City Pizza Festival Center

43 Pembroke Drive, Hilton Head Island

TakeoutDelivery
Penne Alla Vodka$16.95
Minced prosciutto, onions, peas, sautéed
and finished with vodka in tomato sauce
with a touch of cream
New York City Pizza - Hilton Head Island

81 Pope Ave, Hilton Head Island

Takeout
Penne Alla Vodka$16.95
Minced prosciutto, onions, peas, sautéed
and finished with vodka in tomato sauce
with a touch of cream
Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs

1034 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vodka Penne$15.25
Grilled chicken, broccoli and bacon over penne pasta with our homemade vodka sauce.
Served with garlic bread.
