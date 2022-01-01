Pies in Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve pies
More about Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe
Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe
69 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$6.50
More about It's Greek To Me
It's Greek To Me
11 Lagoon Rd, Hilton Head Isla
|Peanut Butter Cream Pie
|$6.00
More about Main Street Cafe & Pub
Main Street Cafe & Pub
1411 Main St., Hilton Head Island
|REESES PEANUT BUTTER PIE
|$6.50
More about Skillets Café & Grill
Skillets Café & Grill
1 N Forest Beach Dr,Unit J, Hilton Head Isla
|Bourbon Pecan Pie
|$8.00
|Shepherds Pie
|$15.00
A layer of ground beef, vegetables, and mashed potatoes topped with cheddar cheese
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$8.00
More about Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs
Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs
1034 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island
|Py's Pie
Pepperoni, chopped garlic, fresh basil and fresh homemade mozzarella
|Py's Pie
|$12.50
Pepperoni, Fresh Basil and Fresh Homemade Mozzarella with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our homemade pizza sauce for dipping.
More about Truffles Cafe
Truffles Cafe
71 Lighthouse Rd, Hilton Head
|Key Lime Pie
|$10.00
made with key lime juice in our kitchen, so it is the real thing, homemade graham cracker crust, fresh whipped cream
|Chicken Pot Pie*
|$19.00
tender breast meat, carrots, mushrooms, sweet bell peppers, broccoli, peas, white wine cream sauce, puff pastry
More about The Smokehouse
The Smokehouse
34 Palmetto Bay Rd, Hilton Head island
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.00
|Bourbon Pecan Pie
|$6.00
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
|$6.00
More about Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte)
Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte)
8 New Orleans Rd, Hilton Head Island
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
|$9.50