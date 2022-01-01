Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Hilton Head Island

Go
Hilton Head Island restaurants
Toast

Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve pies

BG pic

 

Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe

69 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Peanut Butter Pie$6.50
More about Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe
It's Greek To Me image

FRENCH FRIES

It's Greek To Me

11 Lagoon Rd, Hilton Head Isla

Avg 4.5 (2091 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Peanut Butter Cream Pie$6.00
More about It's Greek To Me
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Main Street Cafe & Pub

1411 Main St., Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.5 (956 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
REESES PEANUT BUTTER PIE$6.50
More about Main Street Cafe & Pub
Item pic

 

Skillets Café & Grill

1 N Forest Beach Dr,Unit J, Hilton Head Isla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bourbon Pecan Pie$8.00
Shepherds Pie$15.00
A layer of ground beef, vegetables, and mashed potatoes topped with cheddar cheese
Peanut Butter Pie$8.00
More about Skillets Café & Grill
Py's Pie image

 

Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs

1034 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Py's Pie
Pepperoni, chopped garlic, fresh basil and fresh homemade mozzarella
Py's Pie$12.50
Pepperoni, Fresh Basil and Fresh Homemade Mozzarella with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Ricotta, Chopped Garlic and Oregano. Served with our homemade pizza sauce for dipping.
More about Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs
Truffles Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Truffles Cafe

71 Lighthouse Rd, Hilton Head

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$10.00
made with key lime juice in our kitchen, so it is the real thing, homemade graham cracker crust, fresh whipped cream
Chicken Pot Pie*$19.00
tender breast meat, carrots, mushrooms, sweet bell peppers, broccoli, peas, white wine cream sauce, puff pastry
More about Truffles Cafe
The Smokehouse image

 

The Smokehouse

34 Palmetto Bay Rd, Hilton Head island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$6.00
Bourbon Pecan Pie$6.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie$6.00
More about The Smokehouse
Charlie's L'etoile Verte image

 

Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte)

8 New Orleans Rd, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie$9.50
More about Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte)
Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island image

 

Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island

1-B New Orleans Rd, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mississippi Mud Pie$6.00
More about Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island

Browse other tasty dishes in Hilton Head Island

Chicken Wraps

Cobb Salad

Grilled Chicken

Pudding

Chopped Salad

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

Crab Cakes

Map

More near Hilton Head Island to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Bluffton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Tybee Island

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ridgeland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston