Po boy in Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island restaurants
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve po boy

Lucky Beach Bar + Kitchen - 14 Folly Field Road

14 Folly Field Road, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po Boy$18.00
Golden fried shrimp with shredded lettuce, diced tomato on a split top roll, served with choice of tartar sauce or Remoulade. Served with French fries.
More about Lucky Beach Bar + Kitchen - 14 Folly Field Road
Lands End Tavern - 232 South Sea Pines Drive

232 South Sea Pines Drive, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Po' Boy$17.00
Wild caught all American shrimp fried golden brown, served in a toasted hoagie roll with shredded lettuce and chopped tomatoes. Served with remoulade sauce.
More about Lands End Tavern - 232 South Sea Pines Drive
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street Meet The American Tavern

95 Mathews Dr D11, Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.5 (1532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po'Boy$15.75
Shrimp Lightly fried in PBR beer batter topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
More about Street Meet The American Tavern

