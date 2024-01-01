Po boy in Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve po boy
Lucky Beach Bar + Kitchen - 14 Folly Field Road
14 Folly Field Road, Hilton Head Island
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$18.00
Golden fried shrimp with shredded lettuce, diced tomato on a split top roll, served with choice of tartar sauce or Remoulade. Served with French fries.
Lands End Tavern - 232 South Sea Pines Drive
232 South Sea Pines Drive, Hilton Head Island
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$17.00
Wild caught all American shrimp fried golden brown, served in a toasted hoagie roll with shredded lettuce and chopped tomatoes. Served with remoulade sauce.
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Street Meet The American Tavern
95 Mathews Dr D11, Hilton Head Island
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$15.75
Shrimp Lightly fried in PBR beer batter topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.