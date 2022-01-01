Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island restaurants
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Coconutz Sportz Bar image

GRILL

Coconutz Sportz Bar

40 Folly Field Rd, Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.1 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PULLED PORK SANDWICH$12.99
Tender pulled pork in a sweet and smoky barbeque sauce
More about Coconutz Sportz Bar
Street Meet The American Tavern image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street Meet The American Tavern

95 Mathews Dr D11, Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.5 (1532 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.75
Pulled pork, Carolina BBQ sauce and onion rings. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
More about Street Meet The American Tavern
The Smokehouse image

 

The Smokehouse

34 Palmetto Bay Rd, Hilton Head island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich$12.00
Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.00
More about The Smokehouse

