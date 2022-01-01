Pulled pork sandwiches in Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
GRILL
Coconutz Sportz Bar
40 Folly Field Rd, Hilton Head Island
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
$12.99
Tender pulled pork in a sweet and smoky barbeque sauce
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Street Meet The American Tavern
95 Mathews Dr D11, Hilton Head Island
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$13.75
Pulled pork, Carolina BBQ sauce and onion rings. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.