Salmon in Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve salmon
GRILL
Coconutz Sportz Bar
40 Folly Field Rd, Hilton Head Island
|SALMON DINNER
|$19.99
Blackened or grilled with a smoky bbq glaze with 2 sides
FRENCH FRIES
It's Greek To Me
11 Lagoon Rd, Hilton Head Isla
|Fresh N. Atlantic Salmon
|$23.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Main Street Cafe & Pub
1411 Main St., Hilton Head Island
|SALMON SALAD
|$16.00
Grilled Salmon served over organic spinach with cashews, cran raisins, mandarin ornages,blue cheese crumbles & bacon served with apple vinaigrette onthe side
|SALMON BOWL
|$20.00
GRILLED SALMON, BASMATI & BROWN RICE BLEND, ARTICHOKE HEARTS,KALAMATA OLIVES,RED BELL PEPPER WITH A FETA CHEESE WHITE WINE SAUCE
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Street Meet The American Tavern
95 Mathews Dr D11, Hilton Head Island
|Salmon BLT Wrap
|$16.75
Grilled bacon, lettuce, tomatos, and
ELA'S On The Water
1 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head
|Salmon Rockefeller
|$34.00
Pan Seareed Atlantioc Salmon Stuffed w/ Spinach, Bacon & Parmesan, Topped with Jumbo Lump Crab and Served Over Yukon Gold Mash Potatoes and Asparagus
FRENCH FRIES
Truffles Cafe
71 Lighthouse Rd, Hilton Head
|Mango Salmon
|$28.00
Grilled salmon with homemade mango bbq glaze and fresh pineapple chutney, basmati rice, fresh vegetable
The Smokehouse
34 Palmetto Bay Rd, Hilton Head island
|Salmon Salad
|$15.00
|Bourbon Soy Salmon
|$22.00
|Salmon BLT Wrap
|$13.00
Chow Daddy's
14 B Executive Park Rd, Hilton Head
|Grilled Salmon Bowl
|$25.00
grilled atlantic salmon, lemon garlic butter, basmati rice and green slaw
Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte)
8 New Orleans Rd, Hilton Head Island
|Smoked Salmon
|$12.00
Smoked Main Salmon, Capers, Onion, Egg, and Horseradish Dill Sauce
|Salmon
|$32.00
Grilled, with Sweet Thai Apricot Glaze. Served with a House Salad, Charlie's Potatoes and Vegetable Medley
|Smoked Maine Salmon
|$11.00
Smoked Maine Salmon, Onion, Egg, Capers, and Horseradish Dill Suace