Salmon in Hilton Head Island

Go
Hilton Head Island restaurants
Toast

Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve salmon

Coconutz Sportz Bar image

GRILL

Coconutz Sportz Bar

40 Folly Field Rd, Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.1 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SALMON DINNER$19.99
Blackened or grilled with a smoky bbq glaze with 2 sides
More about Coconutz Sportz Bar
It's Greek To Me image

FRENCH FRIES

It's Greek To Me

11 Lagoon Rd, Hilton Head Isla

Avg 4.5 (2091 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh N. Atlantic Salmon$23.00
More about It's Greek To Me
SALMON SALAD image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Main Street Cafe & Pub

1411 Main St., Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.5 (956 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SALMON SALAD$16.00
Grilled Salmon served over organic spinach with cashews, cran raisins, mandarin ornages,blue cheese crumbles & bacon served with apple vinaigrette onthe side
SALMON BOWL$20.00
GRILLED SALMON, BASMATI & BROWN RICE BLEND, ARTICHOKE HEARTS,KALAMATA OLIVES,RED BELL PEPPER WITH A FETA CHEESE WHITE WINE SAUCE
More about Main Street Cafe & Pub
Item pic

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street Meet The American Tavern

95 Mathews Dr D11, Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.5 (1532 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon BLT Wrap$16.75
Grilled bacon, lettuce, tomatos, and
More about Street Meet The American Tavern
ELA'S On The Water image

 

ELA'S On The Water

1 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Rockefeller$34.00
Pan Seareed Atlantioc Salmon Stuffed w/ Spinach, Bacon & Parmesan, Topped with Jumbo Lump Crab and Served Over Yukon Gold Mash Potatoes and Asparagus
More about ELA'S On The Water
Truffles Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Truffles Cafe

71 Lighthouse Rd, Hilton Head

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mango Salmon$28.00
Grilled salmon with homemade mango bbq glaze and fresh pineapple chutney, basmati rice, fresh vegetable
More about Truffles Cafe
The Smokehouse image

 

The Smokehouse

34 Palmetto Bay Rd, Hilton Head island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Salad$15.00
Bourbon Soy Salmon$22.00
Salmon BLT Wrap$13.00
More about The Smokehouse
Chow Daddy's image

 

Chow Daddy's

14 B Executive Park Rd, Hilton Head

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Bowl$25.00
grilled atlantic salmon, lemon garlic butter, basmati rice and green slaw
More about Chow Daddy's
Charlie's L'etoile Verte image

 

Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte)

8 New Orleans Rd, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon$12.00
Smoked Main Salmon, Capers, Onion, Egg, and Horseradish Dill Sauce
Salmon$32.00
Grilled, with Sweet Thai Apricot Glaze. Served with a House Salad, Charlie's Potatoes and Vegetable Medley
Smoked Maine Salmon$11.00
Smoked Maine Salmon, Onion, Egg, Capers, and Horseradish Dill Suace
More about Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte)
Truffles Pop Up image

 

Truffles Pop Up

14 A Executive Park, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Mango Salmon$27.95
Grilled salmon with homemade mango bbq glaze and fresh pineapple chutney
More about Truffles Pop Up

