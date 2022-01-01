Shrimp salad in Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve shrimp salad
More about The Smokehouse
The Smokehouse
34 Palmetto Bay Rd, Hilton Head island
|Southwest Shrimp Salad
|$15.00
More about Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte)
Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte)
8 New Orleans Rd, Hilton Head Island
|Curried Shrimp Salad
|$14.00
Handpeeled Local Shrimp Tossed in a Sour Cream Curry Dressing Served with Avocado & Mango Chutney
|Curried Shrimp Salad
|$13.00
Handpeeled Local Shrimp Tossed in a Sour Cream Curry Dressing with Avocado & Mango Chutney Served on a Potato Roll with Fresh Fruit & Fries. Gluten Free
|Curry Shrimp Salad
Hand peeled local shrimp tossed in a sour cream curry dressing served with avocado & mango chutney.