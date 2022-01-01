Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island restaurants
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe

69 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Fajita Taco$7.50
Grilled shrimp, chipotle aioli, peppers and onions, pico de gallo
More about Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe
ToRo - Hilton Head

2 N Forest Beach Dr #107, Hilton Head Island, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
More about ToRo - Hilton Head
Skillets Café & Grill

1 N Forest Beach Dr,Unit J, Hilton Head Isla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
3 corn tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, yogurt, jalapeno and cilantro sauce with pico de gallo and served with rice
More about Skillets Café & Grill
Chow Daddy's

14 B Executive Park Rd, Hilton Head

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Taco$8.50
homemade soft corn tortilla, gulf shrimp, avocado, peppadew sauce, sriracha aioli
More about Chow Daddy's

