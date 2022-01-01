Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp wraps in Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island restaurants
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

It's Greek To Me image

FRENCH FRIES

It's Greek To Me

11 Lagoon Rd, Hilton Head Isla

Avg 4.5 (2091 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gulf Coast Shrimp Wrap$9.95
More about It's Greek To Me
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Main Street Cafe & Pub

1411 Main St., Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.5 (956 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SPICY SHRIMP WRAP$15.00
FRIED SHRIMP, CHIPOTLE TORTILLA , BACON , LETTUCE, TOMATO & RED CHILE BISTRO SAUCE
More about Main Street Cafe & Pub
Street Meet The American Tavern image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street Meet The American Tavern

95 Mathews Dr D11, Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.5 (1532 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Shrimp Wrap$15.75
Lightly fried shrimp tossed in hot sauce with lettuce, tomatos, cucumbers, cheddar, and ranch. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
BBQ Shrimp Wrap$15.75
Lightly fried shrimp tossed with BBQ sauce,lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
More about Street Meet The American Tavern

