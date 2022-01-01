Shrimp wraps in Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve shrimp wraps
FRENCH FRIES
It's Greek To Me
11 Lagoon Rd, Hilton Head Isla
|Gulf Coast Shrimp Wrap
|$9.95
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Main Street Cafe & Pub
1411 Main St., Hilton Head Island
|SPICY SHRIMP WRAP
|$15.00
FRIED SHRIMP, CHIPOTLE TORTILLA , BACON , LETTUCE, TOMATO & RED CHILE BISTRO SAUCE
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Street Meet The American Tavern
95 Mathews Dr D11, Hilton Head Island
|Buffalo Shrimp Wrap
|$15.75
Lightly fried shrimp tossed in hot sauce with lettuce, tomatos, cucumbers, cheddar, and ranch. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
|BBQ Shrimp Wrap
|$15.75
Lightly fried shrimp tossed with BBQ sauce,lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.