Spinach and artichoke dip in Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
More about Lucky Beach Bar + Kitchen - 14 Folly Field Road
Lucky Beach Bar + Kitchen - 14 Folly Field Road
14 Folly Field Road, Hilton Head Island
|Spinach Dip
|$15.00
Chilled Creamy Spinach Dips served with tortilla chips
More about Lands End Tavern - 232 South Sea Pines Drive
Lands End Tavern - 232 South Sea Pines Drive
232 South Sea Pines Drive, Hilton Head Island
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$12.00
A creamy blend of chopped spinach and quartered artichokes mixed with herbs and spices. Served up hot with pizza points and tortilla chips. Served warm.