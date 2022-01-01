Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island restaurants
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve stew

The Smokehouse image

 

The Smokehouse

34 Palmetto Bay Rd, Hilton Head island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brunswick Stew
Brunswick Stew
More about The Smokehouse
Charlie's L'etoile Verte image

 

Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte)

8 New Orleans Rd, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Stew$14.00
Made in the Bourguignonne Fashion. Served over Charlie's Potatoes with a House Salad (Sweet Tomato Vinagrette)
Beef Stew$40.00
Filet tips, carrots, celery, mushrooms, cooked in red wine. Served with Au Gratin Potatoes, side salad, and baguette.
More about Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte)

