Tacos in Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve tacos
More about Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe
Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe
69 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island
|Birria Taco
|$7.50
|Kid's Taco
|$8.00
|Not So Boring Taco
|$6.00
Mildly spicy ground taco beef, lettuce, colby jack cheese, & pico de gallo
More about Coconutz Sportz Bar
GRILL
Coconutz Sportz Bar
40 Folly Field Rd, Hilton Head Island
|TACO SALAD BOWL
|$14.99
Seasoned grilled chicken, shredded lettuce, black bean and roasted corn relish, in a fried tortilla shell served with chipotle ranch
More about ToRo - Hilton Head
ToRo - Hilton Head
2 N Forest Beach Dr #107, Hilton Head Island, Hilton Head Island
|Pulled Pork Tacos
|$12.00
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$14.00
|Chicken Tacos
|$13.00
More about Main Street Cafe & Pub
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Main Street Cafe & Pub
1411 Main St., Hilton Head Island
|CHICKEN TACO SALAD
|$13.00
Grilled or Blackened Chicken in a crispy tortilla bowl over mixed greens tossed in ranch with cheddar cheese,salsa & guacomole
More about Skillets Café & Grill
Skillets Café & Grill
1 N Forest Beach Dr,Unit J, Hilton Head Isla
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
3 corn tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, yogurt, jalapeno and cilantro sauce with pico de gallo and served with rice
|Mahi Fish Tacos
|$17.00
3 corn tortillas filled with grilled mahi, yogurt, jalapeno and cilantro sauce with pico de gallo and served with rice
More about Chow Daddy's
Chow Daddy's
14 B Executive Park Rd, Hilton Head
|Fried Chicken Taco
|$7.00
homemade soft corn tortilla, house smoked fried coleman farm chicken breast, garlic aioli, green slaw, sliced avocado, fresh jalapeno, sriracha aioli
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$7.50
homemade soft corn tortilla, grilled mahi, green slaw, garlic aioli, avocado, peppadew sauce,
|Smoked Chicken Taco
|$6.50
homemade soft corn tortilla, pulled house smoked chicken, quacamole, fresh corn salsa, jack cheese, homemade bbq sauce, house pickled peppers