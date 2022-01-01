Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Hilton Head Island

Go
Hilton Head Island restaurants
Toast

Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve tacos

BG pic

 

Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe

69 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Birria Taco$7.50
Kid's Taco$8.00
Not So Boring Taco$6.00
Mildly spicy ground taco beef, lettuce, colby jack cheese, & pico de gallo
More about Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe
Item pic

GRILL

Coconutz Sportz Bar

40 Folly Field Rd, Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.1 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TACO SALAD BOWL$14.99
Seasoned grilled chicken, shredded lettuce, black bean and roasted corn relish, in a fried tortilla shell served with chipotle ranch
More about Coconutz Sportz Bar
ToRo - Hilton Head image

 

ToRo - Hilton Head

2 N Forest Beach Dr #107, Hilton Head Island, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Pulled Pork Tacos$12.00
Carne Asada Tacos$14.00
Chicken Tacos$13.00
More about ToRo - Hilton Head
CHICKEN TACO SALAD image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Main Street Cafe & Pub

1411 Main St., Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.5 (956 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN TACO SALAD$13.00
Grilled or Blackened Chicken in a crispy tortilla bowl over mixed greens tossed in ranch with cheddar cheese,salsa & guacomole
More about Main Street Cafe & Pub
Skillets Café & Grill image

 

Skillets Café & Grill

1 N Forest Beach Dr,Unit J, Hilton Head Isla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
3 corn tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, yogurt, jalapeno and cilantro sauce with pico de gallo and served with rice
Mahi Fish Tacos$17.00
3 corn tortillas filled with grilled mahi, yogurt, jalapeno and cilantro sauce with pico de gallo and served with rice
More about Skillets Café & Grill
Chow Daddy's image

 

Chow Daddy's

14 B Executive Park Rd, Hilton Head

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Taco$7.00
homemade soft corn tortilla, house smoked fried coleman farm chicken breast, garlic aioli, green slaw, sliced avocado, fresh jalapeno, sriracha aioli
Grilled Fish Taco$7.50
homemade soft corn tortilla, grilled mahi, green slaw, garlic aioli, avocado, peppadew sauce,
Smoked Chicken Taco$6.50
homemade soft corn tortilla, pulled house smoked chicken, quacamole, fresh corn salsa, jack cheese, homemade bbq sauce, house pickled peppers
More about Chow Daddy's

Browse other tasty dishes in Hilton Head Island

Fish Sandwiches

Crab Cakes

Pudding

Peanut Butter Chocolate Pies

Avocado Toast

Stew

Chicken Sandwiches

Coleslaw

Map

More near Hilton Head Island to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Bluffton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Tybee Island

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ridgeland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston