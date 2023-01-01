Tamales in Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve tamales
Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe
69 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island
|Carnitas Tamales
|$18.00
3 pork tamales deep fried and served on a bed of refried beans topped with ranchero sauce, cotija cheese and pickled red onions.
Tio's Latin American Kitchen - Shelter Cove
40 Shelter Cove Ln. #181, Hilton Head Isla
|Honduran Tamales
|$16.00
Two Honduran style tamales, seasoned corn masa filled with adobo chicken, potatoes, green olives, rice, wrapped and steamed in a banana leaf.