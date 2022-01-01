Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Hilton Head Island

Go
Hilton Head Island restaurants
Toast

Hilton Head Island restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Skillets Café & Grill

1 N Forest Beach Dr,Unit J, Hilton Head Isla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$13.50
Triple Decker with turkey, monterey jack, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted bread
Turkey Club$13.50
Triple Decker with turkey, monterey jack, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted bread
More about Skillets Café & Grill
Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island image

 

Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island

1-B New Orleans Rd, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$12.50
American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
More about Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island
Item pic

 

The G-Free Spot

1511 Main Street, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham & Turkey Club Sandwich$12.99
Piled high with Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on 3 slices of lightly toasted sliced bread. Bring your appetite for this classic sandwich!
More about The G-Free Spot

Browse other tasty dishes in Hilton Head Island

Cinnamon Rolls

Cheese Fries

Crepes

Grits

Nachos

Shrimp Salad

Taco Salad

Crab Cakes

Map

More near Hilton Head Island to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Bluffton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Tybee Island

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ridgeland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston