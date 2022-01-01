Go
Himalayan Cafe

The cuisines which are mainly popular and traditional in Himalaya throughout Nepal and Northern India too are prepared with those herbs and shrubs as the spices and ingredients for the tasty, fragrance and nutrition.

$$

Avg 4.3 (913 reviews)

Popular Items

TIKKAMASALA W/CHICKEN$16.95
Samasa Chatt$8.00
Vegetable samosa ,yougurt,chat masala, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions
Chana Masala$13.95
Garbanzo beans, tomatoes, onions, tamarind, mango powder.W/Cream sauce
Plain Basmati Steamed rice$3.95
Mango Lassi$5.00
Cheese Naan$6.00
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with graded cheese
Saag Paneer$14.95
Diced homemade cheese cooked with spinach, cream & spices.
Garlic Naan$3.25
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with garlic & topped with fresh cilantro.
Vegetable Singada$7.00
Turnovers stuffed with green peas, potatoes, spices & nut’s. served with chutneys
Bhanta Ra Aloo$13.95
Fresh cauliflower, potatoes & green peas delicately spiced.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

133 E Bonita Ave

San Dimas CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
