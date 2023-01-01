Himalayan Kitchen - 227 3rd st
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
227 3rd st, SAN RAFAEL CA 94901
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
901 Lincoln Ave. - San Rafael - Sol Food
No Reviews
901 Lincoln Avenue San Rafael, CA 94901
View restaurant