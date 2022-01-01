Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago
Modern Nepalese and Indian Restaurant
606 South Wabash Avenue
Popular Items
Location
606 South Wabash Avenue
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Meli Cafe on Dearborn
Come in and enjoy!
Sweet Bean
Come in and enjoy!
Art of Pizza on State Street
Come in and enjoy!
Pacino's Classic Italian
Sicily meets South Loop! Your neighborhood Italian restaurant offering a full bar including an extensive wine list, beer, and signature cocktails. Our dishes include a wide range of classically inspired antipasti, pizza, salads, seafood, fresh pastas and more!