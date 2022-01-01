Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago

Family meal special comprises one selection of:

+ one appetizer (veg cocktail samosas, masala fries, veg spring rolls),

+ 3 traditional entrees,

+ 1 basmati rice and 3 butter naan/ Garlic Naan,

+ designed for 3 – 4 people



This Family meal special deal of your favorite Indian and Nepalese food brings warmth, comfort, and togetherness. Available for dine-in, pickup, and delivery every day.

