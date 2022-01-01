Go
Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago

Modern Nepalese and Indian Restaurant

606 South Wabash Avenue

Popular Items

Family Meal For Four$55.00
Family meal special comprises one selection of:
+ one appetizer (veg cocktail samosas, masala fries, veg spring rolls),
+ 3 traditional entrees,
+ 1 basmati rice and 3 butter naan/ Garlic Naan,
+ designed for 3 – 4 people

This Family meal special deal of your favorite Indian and Nepalese food brings warmth, comfort, and togetherness. Available for dine-in, pickup, and delivery every day.
Combo Meal for One$17.95
Design for one person. Served with one entree, one 10 Oz rice, and one selected naan bread.
Steamed MoMo$10.95
Minced Vegetable or Chicken or Paneer or Mutton or Fish mixed in Himalayan spices, stuffed in a flour wrap, and steamed to perfection. Served with special dipping sauces.
Chicken Biryani$15.95
Basmati rice is flavored with chicken and cooked in the chef’s special biryani masala. Served with Raita.
Garlic Naan$3.95
Chicken Makhani$16.95
Clay oven-roasted shredded chicken cooked in creamy tomato sauce. Served with side basmati rice.
Soup (Jhol) MoMo$11.95
MOMO is served in chef's special Himalayan soup. Chicken OR Mutton OR Fish OR Vegetable OR Paneer
Naan$3.25
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.95
Marinated chicken grilled and sauteed in a creamy onion and tomato sauce. Served with side basmati rice.
Vegetable Samosa$5.45
Crispy pastry stuffed with potatoes, green peas, and deep-fried.

Location

606 South Wabash Avenue

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
