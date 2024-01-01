Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hinckley restaurants you'll love

Hinckley restaurants
  • Hinckley

Must-try Hinckley restaurants

Dairy Joy Drive-In - 435 East Lincoln Avenue

435 East Lincoln Avenue, Hinckley

Popular items
HOT DOG$3.59
Regular or 1/4 pound. Served Chicago-style or with your choice of toppings.
DJ DELUXE$5.99
Two char-broiled burgers on a 3-layer bun. Topped with American cheese, onion, pickles, special sauce, lettuce, and tomato.
BIG TEXAN$6.39
Two char-broiled burgers on a 3-layer bun. Topped with American cheese, bacon, a crispy fried onion ring, pickles, and BBQ sauce.
Brown Pub - 200 N Somonauk Rd

200 N Somonauk Rd, Hinckley

Half Moon Tavern

120 W LINCOLN HIGHWAY, Hinckley

