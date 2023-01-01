Chili in Hingham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Clandestine Kitchen

96 Derby Street, Hingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Homemade Classic Beef Chili$12.00
Classic, homemade grass-fed beef chili made with UB's "Rebecca" brown ale. Topped with melted cheddar cheese and served with a side of crunchy tortilla chips.
CONTAINS: wheat, dairy
Wagyu Chili Cheese Dog$13.00
Wagyu hot dog on a toasted bun, topped with housemade beef chili (made with UB's Rebecca brown ale) and our homemade beer cheese (made with UB's Pale 143). The ultimate hot dog experience.
CONTAINS: wheat, dairy
More about Clandestine Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Beth

18 Shipyard Drive, Hingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Chili Glazed Shrimp$18.00
crispy fried shrimp drizzled with sweet chili sauce, topped with sesame & scallions
More about The Beth

