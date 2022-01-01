Salmon in Hingham
Hingham restaurants that serve salmon
Boathouse Bistro
19 Shipyard Drive, Hingham
|Salmon
|$26.00
|Salmon eggroll
|$14.00
Salty Days Hingham
93 South Street, Hingham
|SALMON POWER BOWL
|$20.00
Over Mix of Kale, Spinach & Shaved Brussel Sprouts
Roasted Salmon, Sesame Green Beans, Edamame, Roasted Peppers, Cumber, French Lentil, Beets, Corn Chow Chow
|POKE BOWL - SALMON "SPICY CRUNCHY"
|$20.00
Same Original Poke Bowl Tossed With Togarashi Sauce and Topped With Pickled and Crispy Fried Onions
|POKE BOWL - SALMON
|$19.00
Salmon served with Rice, Pickled Ginger, Cucumber, Radish, Jalapeño, Edamame, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Hawaiian Poke Sauce, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Wasabi Peas