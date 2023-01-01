Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Hingham

Go
Hingham restaurants
Toast

Hingham restaurants that serve sashimi

Banner pic

 

Nomai

94 Derby st. Suite 217, Hingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kanpachi Sashimi$16.00
winter lager ponzu, watermelon radish
More about Nomai
Salty Days Fish Company image

 

Salty Days Hingham -

93 South Street, Hingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON SASHIMI$19.00
More about Salty Days Hingham -

Browse other tasty dishes in Hingham

Tacos

Lobster Rolls

Scallops

Salmon Rolls

Sliders

Lobsters

Calamari

Chili

Map

More near Hingham to explore

Quincy

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Cohasset

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Milton

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Weymouth

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

East Weymouth

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Braintree

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Scituate

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South Weymouth

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (258 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston