Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Scallops in
Hingham
/
Hingham
/
Scallops
Hingham restaurants that serve scallops
Nomai
94 Derby st. Suite 217, Hingham
No reviews yet
Sea Scallop Yakitori
$14.00
Yuzu Beurre Blanc
More about Nomai
Boathouse Bistro - Hingham
19 Shipyard Drive, Hingham
No reviews yet
BACON SCALLOPS
$75.00
More about Boathouse Bistro - Hingham
Browse other tasty dishes in Hingham
Sliders
Lobster Rolls
Salmon
Calamari
Tuna Rolls
Tiramisu
Cake
Lobsters
More near Hingham to explore
Quincy
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Cohasset
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Milton
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Weymouth
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Scituate
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Braintree
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
East Weymouth
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
South Weymouth
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Norwell
Avg 4.7
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(577 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(104 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(61 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(302 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(549 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(249 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(609 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston