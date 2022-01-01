Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Hingham

Go
Hingham restaurants
Toast

Hingham restaurants that serve scallops

Banner pic

 

Nomai

94 Derby st. Suite 217, Hingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sea Scallop Yakitori$14.00
Yuzu Beurre Blanc
More about Nomai
Boathouse Bistro image

 

Boathouse Bistro - Hingham

19 Shipyard Drive, Hingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
BACON SCALLOPS$75.00
More about Boathouse Bistro - Hingham

Browse other tasty dishes in Hingham

Sliders

Lobster Rolls

Salmon

Calamari

Tuna Rolls

Tiramisu

Cake

Lobsters

Map

More near Hingham to explore

Quincy

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Cohasset

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Milton

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Weymouth

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Scituate

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Braintree

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

East Weymouth

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

South Weymouth

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (577 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (549 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (249 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (609 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston