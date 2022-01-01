Go
Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Nixa

Serving up teppanyaki and sushi cuisine since 2001. We pride ourselves on quality ingredients and a fun interactive meal that the whole family can enjoy.

129 N. Massey Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Noodles$2.00
Chicken$10.99
Meal served with Fried Rice, Noodles, Vegetables, and a Side Salad
Fried Rice$2.00
Las Vegas Roll$10.00
Smoked Salmon, Crab, Avocado, and Cream Cheese with Eel Sauce and Seafood Sauce (8 pcs)
Chicken$17.99
Meal served with Fried Rice, Noodles, Vegetables, Side Salad, and House Soup
California$5.00
Crab, Cucumber, and Avocado (8 pcs)
Seafood Sauce$0.50
Steak/Chicken$21.99
Meal served with Fried Rice, Noodles, Vegetables, Side Salad, and House Soup
House Salad$2.50
Weewowow Roll$10.00
Shrimp Tempura, Crab, and Cream Cheese on Soy Paper with Crunchies, Eel Sauce, and Creamy Sauce (8 pcs)
See full menu

Location

Nixa MO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

