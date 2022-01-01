Go
Hinoki

7500 Rancharrah Pkwy Ste 110

Popular Items

Ceviche$14.00
Our play on Ceviche. Leche de Tigre translates to Tiger's milk and is a citrus based Sauce/Marinade that gets its fierceness from Peruvian Yellow Peppers called Aji Amarillo.
Korean HDP$15.00
Shrimp Wonton Nachos on Fire$7.00
Chopped fried Shrimp topped with some Tomatoes and Avocado. Drizzled with our
Habanero Mayo and Spicy Mayo
Build your own$15.00
Takoyaki$7.00
Location

Reno NV

Reno NV

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
