HINOKI

Hinoki unites relaxed tapas-style Asian cuisine known as Izakaya with an exclusive chef's table experience known as Omakase in a casual, fine dining atmosphere on Greenwich Avenue in Connecticut.

363 Greenwich Ave

Popular Items

Hibachi Noodles$8.00
Miso Black Cod$35.00
Dim Sum Sample Platter$19.00
Banzai Roll$19.00
Fireball Roll$18.00
Grill Chinese Broccoli$12.00
Edamame$6.00
Green Salad$8.00
Geisha Roll$16.00
Greenwich Roll$20.00
Location

363 Greenwich Ave

GREENWICH CT

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
