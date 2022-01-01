Go
Nippon Curry featuring Hinoya Curry

Winner of the esteemed Kanda Curry Grand Prix in Tokyo and one of Japan's most popular and beloved curry brands. We are extremely excited to bring Hinoya Japanese Curry to San Francisco. Our award-winning curry starts out sweet at the beginning, a spicy kick follows, and ends with a lingering finish.

3347 Fillmore Street

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)

Side Croquettes (2 pcs)$6.00
Two (2) deep-fried panko-breaded croquettes made with potatoes, onions, and carrots.
Side 5 pieces Karaage$10.00
Five (5) pieces of our karaage fried chicken. We marinate chicken thighs for 48 hours and fry the pieces in a gluten-free coating which comes out light and crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside.
Side Kaki Fry (Oysters 5 pcs)$12.00
Five (5) Japanese oysters from Hiroshima (deep-fried) served with a lemon wedge and tartar sauce (free upon request).
Croquettes Curry$15.00
Two (2) potato croquettes served with curry, rice, and pickles.
Chicken Katsu Curry$15.00
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles.
Coca-Cola$2.00
Karaage Curry$15.00
Three (3) pieces of our original, marinated chicken karaage served with curry, rice, and pickles.
Side Full Portion Curry Roux (Beef)$6.00
A full portion of our award-winning curry roux. Contains beef and peanuts.
Ebi Fry (Fried Prawns) Curry$17.00
Three (3) crispy deep-fried prawns served with curry, rice, pickles and tartar sauce
Pork Katsu Curry$15.00
Our classic katsu curry. Our pork katsu is hand-cut, hand-breaded, and deep-fried until golden brown. This dish won the 2013 Kanda Curry Grand Prix in Tokyo.
Intimate
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
